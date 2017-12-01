Pardew seeks assurances from Man City and Arsenal target Evans

Newly appointed West Brom manager Alan Pardew is set to hold talks with captain Jonny Evans over his future at The Hawthorns amid reported interest from Manchester City and Arsenal.

Former Manchester United defender Evans was linked with a move to Premier League giants City as well as Arsenal in the closing weeks of the transfer window.

Evans remained at WBA but the Northern Ireland international is believed to be attracting interest again heading into January and Pardew – who was appointed on Thursday – is keen to speak to the 29-year-old.

"I think the assurance I need is probably from Jonny more than anybody and I haven't met him yet," he said.

"I'm looking forward to seeing him. I think he's a fabulous player and very important for the club so I will have a good old discussion with him."

Evans has made 11 Premier League appearances this season, scoring once, with WBA 17th and two points above the relegation zone amid 10 matches without a win.