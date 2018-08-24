Pareja departs Sevilla after five seasons

Sevilla have announced Argentinian defender Nico Pareja is leaving the club after five seasons.

Pareja made 120 appearances for Sevilla and was part of the teams that won three successive Europa League titles in 2014, 2015 and 2016, although he did not play a game in the latter tournament.

Injuries over the past few seasons have restricted Pareja's availability and he made just five LaLiga appearances over the course of the previous campaign, for which he was club captain.

The 34-year-old also earned an Argentina recall during last season but was unable to add to the solitary cap he won in 2010.

Sevilla could be busy towards the end of the Spanish transfer window, having been linked with both Manchester United's Anthony Martial and Paris Saint-Germain's Julian Draxler.