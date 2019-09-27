Paul Pogba a question mark for United as Gunners head to Old Trafford

Paul Pogba is a doubt for Manchester United’s Premier League clash against Arsenal because of a swollen ankle.

The Frenchman returned to action for the first time since suffering the injury at Southampton last month but the issue has flared up again, leaving the midfielder touch and go to face the Gunners.

Forward pair Anthony Martial (thigh) and Marcus Rashford (groin) are unlikely to feature while Phil Jones is definitely out but fellow defender Luke Shaw returned to training on Friday after a month on the sidelines with a hamstring complaint.

Arsenal could hand a Premier League debut to Kieran Tierney at Old Trafford.

The full-back was injured when he joined from Celtic but made his bow in the Carabao Cup win over Nottingham Forest, with Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding also making long-awaited returns in midweek.

Alexandre Lacazette (ankle) is missing and Emile Smith Rowe (concussion) is also out.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Romero, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Tuanzebe, Rojo, Shaw, Young, Fred, Garner, Pogba, Matic, McTominay, James, Pereira, Chong, Lingard, Mata, Greenwood, Rashford.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Martinez, Maitland-Niles, Bellerin, Mustafi, Luiz, Holding, Papastathopoulos, Chambers, Kolasinac, Tierney, Xhaka, Guendouzi, Torreira, Willock, Ceballos, Pepe, Saka, Nelson, Ozil, Aubameyang, Martinelli.