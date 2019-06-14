Juventus step up interest in Manchester United star

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici is set to hold talks with Manchester United over the potential transfer of Paul Pogba.

Sky Italia report that Paratici has travelled to London to enter discussions with the United hierarchy as the Serie A champions attempt to re-sign their former midfielder.

Pogba swapped Manchester for Turin back in 2012 after growing frustrated at a lack of first-team opportunities at Old Trafford.

The France international returned to United for a then-world record fee of £89m four years later, but he could be on his way out of the club again this summer.

Real Madrid are thought to be monitoring the situation, but Juventus are hopeful that they can tempt the midfielder back to the Allianz Stadium.

And the Italian outfit are willing to include right-back Joao Cancelo as part of any deal.

