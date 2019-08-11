Manchester United on red alert as Juventus prepare final Paul Pogba push

Juventus have not given up hope of signing Paul Pogba this summer, report the Daily Express.

The Premier League's transfer window closed on Thursday, but Serie A clubs have until September 2 to register new players.

And the Italian champions hope to prise Pogba away from Manchester United before that deadline.

Juventus will need to offload at least two players to fund a move for their former midfielder.

They hope to sell Paulo Dybala, who rejected a move to United earlier this week, to PSG.

Mario Mandzukic, another attacker who was heavily linked with the Red Devils this summer, could also depart in the coming weeks.

However, with United now unable to secure a replacement for Pogba, it would likely take an offer of around £150m to extract him from Old Trafford.

