What an incomplete visa reveals about Paul Pogba’s Manchester United future

Paul Pogba has refused to complete visa documentation for Manchester United’s summer tour to Asia, fuelling speculation that he is set to depart Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Pogba was named in the PFA Team of the Year this week but his performances have been largely disappointing for the majority of the campaign.

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a move for the former Juventus midfielder, who cost United a then-world record fee of £89m back in 2016.

And The Sun have now revealed that Pogba has failed to sort out a visa for United’s pre-season trip to Asia, suggesting that he could be edging closer to the exit door.

This development follows on from reports that the Frenchman’s agent, Mino Raiola, had cancelled contract talks at Old Trafford as he seeks to find an alternative employer for his client.

Manchester United are three points outside the Champions League spots ahead of Sunday’s meeting with top-four rivals Chelsea.

