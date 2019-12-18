Manchester United will not sell Paul Pogba to Real Madrid in January - report

Real Madrid will not be able to sign Paul Pogba in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Spanish giants were heavily linked with a move for the France international in the summer, with Pogba thought to be keen to depart Old Trafford.

United stood firm to keep hold of one of their key players, though, and do not intend to alter that stance in the mid-season market.

Pogba has endured a frustrating first half of 2019/20, making only five appearances in the Premier League since the start of the season.

The former Juventus midfielder has been out of action with an ankle injury since the end of September.

Pogba's recovery has been set back by illness in the last few days, although the Frenchman caused controversy when he was then seen dancing in a video of his brother's wedding ceremony on Friday.

That has fuelled speculation that Pogba could seek to leave United after the transfer window reopens in two weeks' time.

Madrid are likely to renew their interest in the 26-year-old, either in January or next summer.

Pogba has made no secret of his desire to play under Zinedine Zidane, who in turn remains a big fan of his compatriot.

However, the Daily Mail report that United will not even consider selling the midfielder in the middle of the campaign.

Pogba still has 18 months to run on his current contract, with the Red Devils having the option to extend it by another year.

And even if the World Cup winner does not want to sign a new deal beyond that, United are not under pressure to sell in the next transfer window.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side face Colchester in the quarter-finals of the League Cup on Wednesday, before a trip to Watford in the Premier League at the weekend.

