Manchester United are bracing themselves as Real Madrid step up interest in Paul Pogba

Manchester United expect Real Madrid to step up their interest in Paul Pogba in the coming days, report the Daily Mirror.

Gareth Bale is on the verge of completing a lucrative move to the Chinese Super League, which will leave Madrid with substantially more room for manoeuvre financially.

The Wales international earns £600,000 a week at the Santiago Bernabeu and there were fears that a failure to sell him would prevent Madrid from launching a bid for Pogba.

However, the La Liga giants are now ready to make a concerted push to sign the French World Cup winner, who is thought to be keen to move to the Spanish capital.

United do not want to sell Pogba, particularly as the Premier League season begins in less than two weeks.

Nevertheless, Madrid are increasingly confident that they can strike a deal before the English transfer window closes on August 8.

