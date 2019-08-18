Real Madrid have still not given up hope of signing Paul Pogba this summer

Real Madrid are still hoping to bring Paul Pogba to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, report The Times.

Although the Premier League window closed last week, Spanish sides have until September 2 to complete their transfer business.

And Zinedine Zidane remains interested in signing his fellow Frenchman, who also wants to leave Manchester United.

However, the Red Devils are likely to reject any incoming offer for Pogba given that they are now unable to sign a replacement.

Nevertheless, Madrid are determined to test the midfielder's rocky relationship with United in the next two weeks.

And Mino Raiola, Pogba's agent, is still working hard to get his client out of Old Trafford before the European window closes.

