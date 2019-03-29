Real Madrid have a fee in mind for Paul Pogba this summer – report

Real Madrid are prepared to test Manchester United’s resolve by launching a £125m bid for Paul Pogba, according to The Sun.

Zinedine Zidane returned for a second spell as Madrid manager earlier this month and has been tasked with overhauling their squad after a disappointing campaign.

Los Blancos are third in La Liga and were eliminated from the Champions League by Ajax in the last 16, having employed three different bosses in 2018/19.

Zidane is plotting a summer spending spree which has already seen the likes of Sadio Mané and Eden Hazard linked with a move to the Spanish capital, but Madrid have apparently turned their attention towards Pogba.

The France international has recaptured his best form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was unveiled as United’s permanent manager on Thursday.

Pogba is said to be happy at Old Trafford but admitted last week that “Real Madrid is a dream for anyone”, while he has privately acknowledged that he is unlikely to finish his career with the English giants.

Madrid are reportedly readying an audacious £125m offer for the former Juventus man, who joined United for £89m in 2016.

Solskjaer’s side take on Watford in the Premier League this weekend as they attempt to climb into the top four.

