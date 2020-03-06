Rio Ferdinand wants Paul Pogba's Manchester United future resolved amid transfer links

Rio Ferdinand has called on Manchester United to resolve Paul Pogba's future as soon as possible.

The France international has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford throughout this season, most of which he has missed through injury.

Pogba, who has made only eight appearances for United this term, is a reported target for Real Madrid and Juventus.

And Ferdinand wants to see the player and his former club sit down and decide whether or not the midfielder will seek pastures new this summer.

"I think that is a conversation that needs to be happening between Man United and Pogba," he told BT Sport.

"Does he want to stay or go? Does Ole want to keep him? Once that's ironed out you can build your team."

United have not missed Pogba of late, with new signings Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo helping Solskjaer's side go on an eight-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

Ferdinand believes the rebuilding process will take time, however, but he admits to being pleasantly surprised by Ighalo's impact so far.

The Nigeria international scored twice in Thursday's 3-0 victory over Derby as United booked their place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

"They understood as a group that it wasn't going to happen overnight. I think this team are turning the corner but it's a slow process.

"It's not something we can look at and go right, 'that's a big change and Man United are back winning trophies'.

"This is a slow burn, though, after a few years of topsy-turvy times.

“People, and myself included, were probably thinking Odion Ighalo, where does he fit into all of this?

“If you have an opportunity to sign a player at the beginning of the January window, he is not the guy you are going to sign but what he does bring is a point.

“A point where they can focus and play into him from the midfield. He offers the platform to run off. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial want the ball in behind and not to bring people in.”

United return to Premier League action against Manchester City on Sunday.

