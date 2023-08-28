Paul Pogba targeting trophies at Juventus after long-awaited return from injury

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba says he is targeting trophies with the Bianconeri after making his long-awaited return from injury on Sunday.

The former Manchester United player came off the bench in the second half as Juventus left it late to seal a 1-1 draw at home to Bologna in Serie A.

Pogba, who has made just 11 appearances since returning to Juve in the summer of 2022, is now determined to get back to his best after finally recovering from a serious knee injury.

"The real Pogba? Only playing minutes are missing," he told DAZN after the game on Sunday.

"I'm fine physically and I want to get back on top. What does Paul want from Juventus? I'm hungry, like in my early days here.

"I'm only 30. I want to give these fans trophies and the desire to come here to the stadium."

Pogba won eight trophies during his first spell at Juventus, including four Serie A titles, and also featured in the 2015 Champions League final defeat to Barcelona.

More Juventus stories

Juventus' new away kit, made by Adidas, was released earlier this summer – and it looks set to divide opinion.

Meanwhile, Juve will not be playing in European competition this season – here's why.

The Bianconeri will likely be a contender for the title in Serie A, though. Take a look at our season preview for 2023/24.