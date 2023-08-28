Paul Pogba targeting trophies at Juventus after long-awaited return from injury
The former Manchester United midfielder came off the bench for the Bianconeri in their 1-1 draw against Bologna on Sunday
Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba says he is targeting trophies with the Bianconeri after making his long-awaited return from injury on Sunday.
The former Manchester United player came off the bench in the second half as Juventus left it late to seal a 1-1 draw at home to Bologna in Serie A.
Pogba, who has made just 11 appearances since returning to Juve in the summer of 2022, is now determined to get back to his best after finally recovering from a serious knee injury.
"The real Pogba? Only playing minutes are missing," he told DAZN after the game on Sunday.
"I'm fine physically and I want to get back on top. What does Paul want from Juventus? I'm hungry, like in my early days here.
"I'm only 30. I want to give these fans trophies and the desire to come here to the stadium."
Pogba won eight trophies during his first spell at Juventus, including four Serie A titles, and also featured in the 2015 Champions League final defeat to Barcelona.
More Juventus stories
Juventus' new away kit, made by Adidas, was released earlier this summer – and it looks set to divide opinion.
Meanwhile, Juve will not be playing in European competition this season – here's why.
The Bianconeri will likely be a contender for the title in Serie A, though. Take a look at our season preview for 2023/24.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.