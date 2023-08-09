Serie A Season Preview: Who will win the most competitive of Europe's top five leagues?

It's our Serie A Season Preview – and it's shaping up to be another exciting campaign in Italian football.

Napoli won the title last year playing a scintillating brand of football – and they weren't alone with their brilliance. Inter Milan reached a Champions League final, Roma got to the Europa League showpiece and Fiorentina got to the Europa Conference League final.

Is Italian football really back? Alasdair McKenzie analyses just what to expect over the next few months…

So, what’s new in Serie A?

Since Juventus’ stranglehold was broken, Serie A has become one of Europe’s most thrillingly open leagues. Napoli ended a 33-year wait to claim their third Scudetto last season, becoming the fourth different champion in four years.

But the departure of mastermind Luciano Spalletti – and the underwhelming choice of Rudi Garcia as his successor – has cast doubt on their ability to launch a robust title defence. Some familiar names are back again after Genoa and Cagliari bounced straight up from Serie B, while Frosinone are ready for another crack at the big time.

At the turn of the year, we also have the novelty of the first ‘final four’ Supercoppa to look forward to – Napoli, Lazio, Inter and Fiorentina will do battle in, er, Saudi Arabia.

Major storylines

Inter Milan are looking to compete at the top of Italian football once more (Image credit: Mattia Ozbot - Inter/Inter via Getty Images)

No pundits tipped Napoli for the title last season – few even put them in the top four. With little to separate the top teams on paper, and all of them heading into this campaign with some clear flaws, it’s anyone’s guess how things will shake out.

Simone Inzaghi and Stefano Pioli will be eyeing the title with Inter and Milan respectively but could find themselves under pressure if they start slowly, while it’ll be interesting to see if Jose Mourinho can finally coax some consistency out of Roma. Where Juventus go from here will also be fascinating, after off-field controversy and with Max Allegri still in the dugout, despite fierce criticism over the Bianconeri’s miserable performances.

And how will the Italians fare in Europe? After boasting three finalists last season, can they show that success wasn’t a one-off?

Star arrivals

Timothy Weah and Christian Pulisic are new to Italian football (Image credit: Michael Janosz/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

At the age of 71, Claudio Ranieri returns to Serie A, having emotionally guided Cagliari back into the big time via the play-offs – he first coached the club from 1988-91, when he took them from Serie C to the top flight. This time, he joined at the turn of the year with Cagliari 14th in Serie B – cue another Claudio miracle. Dilly ding, dilly dong.

On the pitch, Roma made early summer moves to sign Houssem Aouar and Evan Ndicka on frees, while Juventus finally brought a Weah back to Serie A – 23 years after Ballon d’Or winner George left Milan, his son Tim has moved to Turin from Lille.

Inter have recruited a son of a famous dad, too: bringing in Lilian Thuram’s lad Marcus from Borussia Monchengladbach, after losing Milan Skriniar and Marcelo Brozovic, the latter joining Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

Surprise potential

Could Lazio be primed for a photo finish next term? (Image credit: Marco Rosi - SS Lazio/Getty Images)

Napoli’s title, and the apparent lack of a dominant force going into the new campaign, has left many pondering who the next dark horse could be. Perhaps Lazio? Maurizio Sarri guided the Aquile to an impressive second last season, but it’s unclear whether they can juggle the Champions League with a push for the title.

Roma have talent, while Atalanta can never be ruled out under Gian Piero Gasperini. Elsewhere, Monza might eye Europe in tribute to late owner Silvio Berlusconi, after a mid-table finish on their Serie A debut. It’ll be absorbing to see how Thiago Motta’s first full season at Bologna goes, too, after he guided the Rossoblu to ninth last term.

Look out for…

Roma coach Jose Mourinho is set to provide sparks on the touchline once more (Image credit: Luciano Rossi/AS Roma via Getty Images)

When Genoa, Italy’s oldest club, were relegated a year ago, it was a disaster that had been a long time coming, but they bounced straight back under boss Alberto Gilardino and return with renewed vigour. If Torino can bag a clinical striker, meanwhile, the astute Ivan Juric’s vision may also bear fruit.

But as always in Serie A, touchlines might provide the greatest entertainment – despite his four-match European ban for silly antics at the Europa League final, expect more dramatics from Jose in particular.

