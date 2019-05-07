Manchester United make Serie A star one of their leading transfer targets – report

Manchester United are keen to sign Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, write Calciomercato.

The Argentina international has fallen down the pecking order at the Allianz Stadium since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer.

Dybala has been restricted to just 21 starts in Serie A, while he completed 90 minutes in the Champions League on just two occasions.

Juventus are therefore willing to cash in on the former Palermo attacker, and United have identified him as a leading transfer target.

The Red Devils have reportedly made contact with the Italian champions over a potential £85m bid.

Dybala, who has scored only 10 goals in all competitions this year having hit 26 in 2017/18, is open to leaving Juventus.

However, United's failure to qualify for the Champions League - their top-four hopes were ended with a 1-1 draw at Huddersfield on Sunday - could prove a stumbling block.

Bayern Munich and Inter Milan have also expressed an interest in the 25-year-old, who cost Juve £36m back in 2015.

