Juventus join Romelu Lukaku race and could offer this player in part-exchange

Juventus could enter the race to sign Romelu Lukaku and offer Paulo Dybala to Manchester United as part of the deal, write the Daily Mirror.

Inter have been attempting to sign Lukaku all summer, and were buoyed by the news that the Belgian departed United's pre-season tour early to hold crunch talks with his agent.

However, the Nerazzurri have so far struggled to meet United's £80m asking price, with the Premier League giants having already rejected two separate offers.

And Juventus could now hijack their fierce rivals' move by attempting to send Dybala in the opposite direction.

The Argentinian forward struggled for game time under Max Allegri last term and Juve would be open to him departing this summer.

However, it is not clear at this stage whether or now Dybala is interested in a move to Manchester United.

