Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini has a hair salon installed in his house

Fellaini is reported to have recently converted one of the seven bedrooms at his Greater Manchester home into a hair salon.

Why? To avoid any unwanted attention, apparently.

“Fellaini’s hair is his pride and joy and he goes to great lengths to keep it in top shape,” an anonymous source (apparently) told The Sun, presumably fighting back stifled laughter.

“But a style as distinctive as his takes a lot of work, so it made sense to convert one of his spare rooms into a salon.

“It means he doesn’t have to put up with the attention he’d get if he popped down the local hairdresser’s for a trim.”

Fellaini paid £2 million for his home in February 2014, after signing from Everton for £27.5 million six months earlier. With his United future “uncertain”, it is reported the house is now back on the market for £2.3 million.

