Pedri 'reminds me of Iniesta' – PSG's Neymar hails Barcelona midfielder
Neymar says Pedri reminds him of former Barcelona team-mate and has labelled Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as 'geniuses'
Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar says Spain starlet Pedri reminds him of former Barcelona team-mate Andres Iniesta.
Pedri is still only 19 years old, but has been impressing for a couple of seasons at Camp Nou and has already won 12 caps for Spain.
In conversation with DAZN, Neymar was asked to sum up a number of players using only one word, but the Brazilian needed a few more to define the teenager.
"I like him," he said. "Classic." And he added: "He reminds me of Iniesta. Yes, that's it."
Pedri has often said in the past that Iniesta was his idol and will no doubt be pleased to hear Neymar's words.
Before his move to PSG, Neymar starred at Barcelona alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in a fantastic forward line described by coach Luis Enrique as the 'best trident in the history of football'.
The Brazilian picked the same word to describe those two, as well as Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo: "Genius."
It took him a little longer to find one for Tottenham striker Harry Kane, but he eventually said: "Intelligent."
Ben Hayward
