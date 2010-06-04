Penpix of North Korea squad

1-Ri Myong-guk (Pyongyang City). Goalkeeper. Born Sept. 9 1986. Caps 29.Goals 0.

North Korea's "Gatekeeper of the Iron Wall" is reported to belt out the national anthem when the chips are down to inspire his team mates. Originally joined Pyongyang as a striker but when coaches suggested he try goalkeeping as a way to help the country's national team he threw himself into the position.

20-Kim Myong-won (Amrokgang). Goalkeeper/Forward. Born July 15 1983. Caps 9. Goals 0.

Like many of his international team mates, plays for Amrokgang who won the North Korean league title in 2007. Has earned nine caps as a forward but designated a goalkeeper in the North's 23-man squad. FIFA rules maintain each squad must have three eligible keepers.

18-Kim Myong-gil (Amrokgang). Goalkeeper. Born Oct. 16 1984. Caps 11.

He was the number one keeper until Ri graduated to the side. Was part of North Korea's failed attempt to reach the 2006 World Cup finals.

2-Cha Jong-hyok (Amrokgang). Defender. Born Sept. 25 1985. Defender. Caps 32. Goals 0.

Made a brief appearance during the qualifiers four years ago, when North Korea failed to reach the finals, and has now established himself as a regular.

3-Ri Jun-il (Sobaeksu). Defender. Born Aug. 24 1987. Caps 27. Goals 0.

Usually deployed as a sweeper and controls the defence. Has been a fixture in the side throughout World Cup qualifying.

5-Ri Kwang-chon (April 25). Defender. Born Sept. 4 1985. Caps 41. Goals 1.

Usually one of the first names coach Kim Jong-hun's puts on his team sheet. Was on the side that failed to qualify for the 2006 World Cup finals.

16-Nam Song-chol (April 25). Defender. Born May 7 1982. Caps 42. Goals 1.

A fixture on the left side of the team's five-man defence. Shared the job of captain with Hong Yong-jo during the qualifiers.

21-Ri Kwang-hyok (Kyonggongop). Defender. Born Aug. 17 1987. Caps 15. Goals 0.

Came up through North Korea's youth system and was one of the squad at the 2007 under-20 World Cup.

13-Pak Chol-jin (Amrokgang). Defender. Born Sept. 5 1985. Caps 35. Goals 0.

Experienced central defender who was part of the failed attempt to qualify for the World Cup four years ago.

14-Pak Nam-chol (Amrokgang). Defender. Born Oct. 3 1988. Caps 12. Goals 0.

The younger of two players with the same name, he played four of North Korea's World Cup qualifiers but has yet to win a regular starting spot.

17-An Yong-hak (Omiya Ardija). Midfielder. Born Aug. 25 1978. Caps 24. Goals 2.

Veteran presence in the North's midfield, An plays the anchor role to good effect but can also support the forwards in a more advanced role. Spent three years in South Korea with Busan and Suwon before joining J-League side Omiya this season.

15-Kim Yong-jun (Pyongyang City). Midfielder. Born July 19 1983. Caps 53. Goals 7.

Right-footed defensive