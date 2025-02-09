‘People say the 1990 FA Cup put Sir Alex Ferguson on the road to success, but beating Barcelona gave us the confidence to take on the best and go for league titles’: Manchester United legend pinpoints turning point under Scottish manager's tenure

Manchester United hero Lee Sharpe believes that the 1991 Cup Winners' Cup win over Barcelona proved more important to Sir Alex Ferguson's dynasty at Old Trafford than the 1990 FA Cup triumph, which is often credited with saving his job.

By the 1989/90 season, things were starting to turn sour for Ferguson at Manchester United. After finishing 11th, 2nd and then 11th again in the league, the Scotsman then managed a difficult first seven games of the season in which his side picked up just seven points. They also lost 5-1 to rivals Manchester City, but the worst was yet to come.

Between the end of November and start of February, Manchester United went winless in 11 league games, with pundits and fans alike calling for Ferguson's sacking. But while they ultimately ended up finishing 13th in the First Division, FA Cup victory over Crystal Palace in a replay, following a 3-3 draw in the first match, ultimately marked a turning point in Ferguson's career at Old Trafford.

Manchester United beat Barcelona to set them on their way to domination

Sharpe celebrates with the 1991 Cup Winners' Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

For Lee Sharpe, though, who had failed to make the squad for that 1990 FA Cup triumph, the 1991 Cup Winners' Cup final victory over Barcelona, in which Mark Hughes scored a brace, proved more important to the club's long-term success.

“A lot of people say the 1990 FA Cup triumph was what put Alex Ferguson on the road to success at United but, for me, the win against Barcelona gave us confidence to take on the best and go for league titles," Sharpe exclusively tells FourFourTwo.

Manchester United players in the Cup Winners' Cup 1991 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"The atmosphere was electric in Rotterdam, and to beat a very strong Barcelona team – Ronald Koeman and Michael Laudrup played – was an incredible achievement.

"That Manchester United side was so special – we had some brilliant players, but there were also very strong-minded characters who could look after themselves. The spine of the team was just so strong, physically and technically.”

While the 1991/92 season failed to yield a trophy, Manchester United were now preparing to dominate the start of the Premier League era. Sharpe managed to win three league titles during his time under Ferguson, but he picks another European night as his greatest moment in a Red Devils shirt.

“My backheel goal against Barcelona [in the 1994/95 Champions League 2-2 draw] is another moment fans still talk to me about," Sharpe adds. "Manchester United had never lost at home in Europe and the manager made it very clear he wanted that record to stay intact.

Sharpe celebrates scoring for Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

"We went 1-0 ahead after I teed up Mark Hughes, but then Romario got his tail up and turned the game on its head. He scored, set up another and started bossing things.

"There wasn’t long to go when I scored the backheel, 10 minutes or so, so it was a crucial one as well as a nice goal – it saved our home record. When you play like we did that night, it’s just the best feeling ever.”