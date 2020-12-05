Pep Guardiola insists Sergio Aguero will return from injury as the same player

Pep Guardiola has no concerns that Sergio Aguero will be a lesser player when he returns from injury.

The Argentina international has spent most of the last few months on the treatment table with a variety of different issues.

Towards the end of 2019/20, Aguero was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a knee problem.

He returned to action in October but then picked up a hamstring injury, before re-injuring his knee in City’s victory over Burnley last weekend.

Some fans have grown concerned that the 32-year-old might continue to suffer from the lingering effects of his fitness troubles even after he has back on the pitch.

But Guardiola does not think City’s all-time leading goalscorer will have lost any of his sharpness.

“When he will be fit, he'll be the same player,” he said ahead of his team’s meeting with Fulham, in which Aguero will play no part.

"Of course, age is age, he has to be fit and will need a bit more time than [Phil] Foden or Raheem [Sterling] would, because the physicality of the body is completely different, but I'm optimistic he will help us this season to do what he needs.

"For that he must have no pain in the knee; we are working on it and today it feels much better. When he is able to train one week and two weeks in normal conditions, he will come back at his best and his sense of goal is unique in this team.

“That is why it is so important. We cannot forget we have already played five or six months without him – that's a long time without our striker.

“But I'm confident as he works a lot, he's a lovely person, I have an incredible relationship with him, better than ever. I like him and we want him back as soon as possible for him and for the team.”

