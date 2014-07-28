Perez not looking to leave Benfica this summer

The Argentina international has been linked with a move to Old Trafford after impressing for the Primeira Liga champions last season.

His club form caught the eye of Alejandro Sabella and earned him a place at the World Cup, where he made three appearances, including a start in the final that Argentina eventually lost 1-0 to Germany.

Strengthening the midfield appears to be a top priority for Louis van Gaal, with the likes of Kevin Strootman, Arturo Vidal, Juan Cuadrado and Perez among the players reportedly interesting the new United boss.

Yet Perez, who has also been the subject of apparent interest from Valencia, is happy plying his trade in Portugal.

"I am very calm, comfortable and happy at Benfica," he told O Jogo. "On Monday, I travel to Portugal and if the opportunity arises to leave, it must be a mutual decision.

"I personally am not looking to leave."

Perez is also hoping international team-mate Sergio Romero moves to Estadio da Luz after his loan spell with Monaco came to an end.

The goalkeeper returned to parent club Sampdoria, but is believed to be close to completing a switch to the Portuguese capital.

"During the World Cup I told him about the club," Perez added. "He is a great person and a better professional.

"In addition, Benfica needs people with experience in the squad."