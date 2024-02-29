PFA Player of the Year power ranking: Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City stars lead the race for the award

This is the PFA Player of the Year power ranking, with the biggest stars of the English domestic season currently in the running for one of the country's most prestigious individual accolades.

Just two points separate Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table as we enter the final third of the season in what will hopefully be a title race for the ages. And while there is plenty of football to be played this season, ballot papers for the prestigious PFA Player of the Year award will soon be going out, with a shortlist being revealed in April.

It should come as little surprise that the current bookmakers' favourites for the award all come from the three title contenders, but who is the favourite to pick up the gong at the end of the season? Here is a look at the contenders.

PFA Player of the Year power ranking: 1. Rodri (Manchester City) – 2/1

Rodri of Manchester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s somewhat rare for a holding midfielder to win this kind of award, but few would argue against Rodri being a worthy candidate for the award.

The Spaniard is the metronome of Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering side, with his importance unlined by the fact that City have not lost in the last 57 games in which he has played.

Few players are as efficient with the ball as the 27-year-old, who thrives under pressure and is starting to find the back of the net more. He has netted six goals already this season, including the late equaliser against Chelsea earlier this month and no player has netted more goals from outside the box in the Premier League this season.

2. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 11/2

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates (Image credit: Getty Images)

The two-time winner is one of the usual suspects on this list, even if injury and his brief Africa Cup of Nations absence have stunted his momentum this term. His 15 goals and nine assists in 21 Premier League games are the sort of return that Liverpool fans have been able to rely on in recent years.

The Egyptian will no doubt have a huge say in the title race as the club look to send Jurgen Klopp off in style.

3. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – 11/2

Erling Haaland of Manchester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite missing six weeks through injury either side of the festive period, the Norwegian still heads the Premier League goalscoring charts, having netted 17 times this season.

While he’ll need to go some if he is to match 52-goal total across all competitions last season, his five-goal haul against Luton Town in the FA Cup is an ominous signal of intent ahead of the final third of the season.

4. Declan Rice (Arsenal) – 7/1

Arsenal's Declan Rice (Image credit: Getty Images)

Expectations were high when England midfielder Rice swapped West Ham for Arsenal for a club-record £100million fee, but the 25-year-old has wasted no time settling in at the Emirates.

The Gunners midfield is a much stronger proposition with Rice at the heart of it, with his physical presence, passing range and leadership ability meaning that the fee Arsenal shelled out for his services could end up to be a bargain.

5. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – 10/1

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year’s winner of the PFA Young Player of the Year award is an outsider for the senior gong this year, but the England international is finding form at the perfect time.

With seven goals in his past five Premier League games, the 22-year-old has been the catalyst for Arsenal’s recent devastating attacking form. If he can maintain these levels, his odds of landing the PFA award will drop, as will Arsenal’s title odds and England’s chance of Euro 2024 glory.

