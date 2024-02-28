Xabi Alonso confirmed as Liverpool choice for manager – as a huge return for key figure is touted: report

Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso has been revealed to be the leading choice from Reds chiefs to take over at Anfield this summer.

Jurgen Klopp is set to step down at the end of the season, citing exhaustion in his farewell message to fans. The German is already one trophy down en route to a potential Quadruple to wrap up his Merseyside career, however, following last weekend's League Cup victory.

But the focus from owners Fenway Sports Group is firmly on the future, with Liverpool planning to bring back not one but two figures who have been key to the club's success in the past.

Liverpool's ownership want Xabi Alonso to replace Klopp (Image credit: Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

The Times journalist Paul Joyce, who has a phenomenal record of breaking Liverpool-related news, has confirmed that the Reds are targeting Xabi Alonso to become their next head coach.

On top of that, the club are said to be keen on bringing former recruitment chief Michael Edwards back to Merseyside. Edwards, who oversaw deals to bring the likes of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and others to Liverpool, is said to only be in favour of a return should he be granted “full control” of the Reds' off-field matters.

Edwards was approached by Chelsea in 2022, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein but turned down the move.

Michael Edwards (left) is reportedly wanted back by Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bayer Leverkusen coach Alonso is said to also be of interest to title rivals, Bayern Munich, following the news that manager Thomas Tuchel is to step aside at the end of the season.

Recently, Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Liverpool have made a first approach for Alonso.

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool are targeting 'the next Javier Mascherano' - who has already embarrassed Arsenal this season: report

Why do Liverpool fans boo the national anthem?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reveals star set for huge new contract, following League Cup final performance