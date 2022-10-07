Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says it feels "strange" without Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea

By Tom Hancock
published

Aubameyang reunited with Tuchel when he joined the Blues from Barcelona last month – only for his former boss to be sacked soon after

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the UEFA Champions League match between Chelsea and AC Milan on 5 October, 2022 at Stamford Bridge, London, United Kingdom
(Image credit: James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says it's "strange" to no longer have Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea (opens in new tab), following the German's sacking last month.

Aubameyang reunited with Tuchel – previously his boss at Borussia Dortmund (opens in new tab), where the two enjoyed a great bond – when he joined the Blues from Barcelona (opens in new tab) on deadline day of the summer transfer window.

But the former Arsenal (opens in new tab) captain's Chelsea debut – a shock 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League – proved to be Tuchel's last match in charge. Graham Potter was subsequently appointed as head coach.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thomas Tuchel during a training session before the UEFA Champions League match between Dinamo Zagreb and Chelsea on 5 September, 2022 at the Stadion Maksimir, Zagreb, Croatia

Friends (briefly) reunited: Aubameyang and Tuchel together at Chelsea (Image credit: Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Despite the reunion lasting barely a week, Aubameyang admits that the post-Tuchel era is taking some getting used to. In an interview with BBC Sport, the 33-year-old described (opens in new tab) the situation:

"A bit strange, obviously – but now, I'm a long time in the business ... so I know how football works; this can be part of football. Obviously, I find it a bit strange; I'm human, you know. It is what it is.

"Obviously, now we focus on getting to the top, and I think this is the main target now. We have a new coach with a really clear idea, a positive guy as well – so we focus on that and I'm looking forward to it."

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang somersaults in celebration after scoring his team's second goal in the UEFA Champions League match between Chelsea and AC Milan on 5 October, 2022 at Stamford Bridge, London, United Kingdom

Aubameyang celebrates his first Champions League goal for Chelsea in typical fashion (Image credit: Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Under Potter, Aubameyang has scored his first Chelsea goals: he grabbed the equaliser in the 2-1 win at Crystal Palace (opens in new tab) last time out in the Premier League, then struck again as the Blues recorded their first Champions League win of the season on Wednesday by beating AC Milan (opens in new tab) 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea host Wolves (opens in new tab) in their next league outing on Saturday, before facing Milan in Italy three days later.

