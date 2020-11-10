Pirates linked to star Congolese striker
By Dean Workman
Orlando Pirates are reportedly on the verge of sealing a deal for highly rated DR Congo striker Jean-Marc Mundele Makusu from AS Vita Club.
According to Congolese website Ouragan FM, the 28-year-old is in Johannesburg as he looks to push through a season-long loan move to the Soweto giants.
Makusu is a highly rated striker who has spent time in Belgium with Standard Liege in Belgium, while he has also established himself on the continent by becoming a regular goalscorer in both the Caf Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup.
Makusu was reportedly meant to sign for Moroccan club RS Berkane last year for a fee in the region of R7 million on a reported R500,000 salary after scoring more than 40 goals for AS Vita Club in 2018, but the player suffered a horrific double leg break in April 2019 that kept him out for several months, scuppering a deal between Vita and Berkane.
Pirates, though, are yet to comment on a potential deal but with Gabadinho Mhango, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Tshegofatso Mabasa and Thembinkosi Lorch all struggling with early-season injuries, coach Josef Zinnbauer may just want some more reinforcements up front.
