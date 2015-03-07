Pochettino hails Spurs character at QPR

Harry Kane was the star once again for Spurs, netting both goals in front of the watching England manager Roy Hodgson to take his tally for the season to 26 in all competitions.

Former Spurs man Sandro pulled one back for QPR with 15 minutes remaining, but the visitors held on to take all three points and climb to sixth in the table, three points off the top four.

When quizzed about a possible England call-up for Kane, Pochettino said: "I don't know, Roy needs to decide if it's time to pick him or not.

"But I think today was a great game, a great performance. We showed character and I'm very pleased for our players.

"It was a fantastic performance from a difficult game. QPR are a team that is very brave and the way they play it is difficult to stop them.

"We showed character and we played much better than QPR and fully deserved the result.

"The game was difficult because of the way QPR play and put you on the limit. You need to fight in every action and today the team was very, very strong.

"You always want to close the game and to kill the game before if you have chances like we had in the second half.

"But we are still young and the team need to improve. I'm very pleased because after two defeats the response was fantastic against Swansea [in a 3-2 win on Wednesday] and today."