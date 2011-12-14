Podolski hints at move away from Germany

Speculation has recently linked the Polish-born striker with a transfer away from 10th-placed Cologne during the January transfer window.

The Rhineland club are keen to tie down the 26-year-old to a new contract in the winter break, but Podolski admits he is keen to test himself in the Champions League.

Schalke have registered an interest in the player, but he has effectively ruled out a move to Cologne's Bundesliga rivals.

"I find it very difficult to imagine changing to another club in the Bundesliga," he told Sport Bild.

"If I leave Cologne joining a foreign club appeals to me.

"When I look at the inquiries already received I am looking to see if the club plays international or Champions League football."

Podolski currently has 14 goals to his name this season and his efforts haven't gone unnoticed in the Premier League, with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur both linked with a move for the German international.



ByBen McAleer