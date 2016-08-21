Pogba can provide the spectacular for Manchester United, says Griezmann

France international Antoine Griezmann has assured Manchester United fans there is nothing to worry about following Paul Pogba's big-money move from Juventus, as the 23-year-old will provide the spectacular.

The duo played in the same team under Didier Deschamps at Euro 2016, which saw Les Bleus fall to an extra-time defeat in the final against Portugal.

Pogba collected four consecutive Serie A titles in Italy and ex-Real Sociedad star Griezmann is of the impression that his international team-mate is in the perfect place to keep achieving.

"I think the supporters in England won't be disappointed," Griezmann told the Guardian.

"They can expect the spectacular from Paul. He deserves it, he works hard and he has the talent to be such an important player.

"He loves that league. Manchester [United] is the perfect club for him, with [Jose] Mourinho they are making something new."

Griezmann knows what it takes to be an icon at Old Trafford, having idolised David Beckham during the former England captain's time with the Premier League giants and Real Madrid, and could even see himself in England one day.

"I liked him a lot," the Frenchman admitted.

"He was my idol, that's why I wear a long-sleeved jersey and wear the number seven.

"Why not [move to England]? If I am out of contract with Atletico I would ask myself that question."