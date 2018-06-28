Portugal 'not interested' in Germany's shock exit, says Alves
Germany's World Cup exit caught the attention of most in the footballing world, but Bruno Alves says Portugal are too focused to care.
Bruno Alves insists Portugal are "not interested" in Germany's demise, but believes it offers further proof of the difficulty of the World Cup.
Joachim Low's side became the fourth reigning champions in the last five tournaments to fall at the group stage, as Germany crashed out in the opening round for the first time in 80 years with Wednesday's defeat to South Korea.
European champions Portugal have had no such difficulties, however, coming through a tight group with Spain, Iran and Morocco to set up a clash against Uruguay.
While veteran defender Alves acknowledges that Germany's elimination is a big story, Portugal will remain focused on their own path to glory in Russia.
"We have seen that in this World Cup there are no easy games. Germany going out is another clear indication of that," Alves told a news conference.
"But this doesn't change the fact that we're 100 per cent focused on Portugal. We prepare every day for our games always believing that we can reach the next stage.
"Whatever happens to other teams is interesting for other people - people who analyse the results - but we're not interested. We only care about Portugal."
Foco total no encontro com o Uruguai! Descobre conteúdos exclusivos da equipa / Find exclusive content here: Focus on the match with Uruguay! June 27, 2018
