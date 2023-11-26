£28m-rated Arsenal star set for SHOCK Premier League transfer: report
The January transfer window isn't too far away now, and Arsenal could be about to part ways with a big-name international
Aaron Ramsdale regained the Arsenal number one spot for Saturday's 1-0 win at Brentford – but that hasn't stopped the England goalkeeper from being linked with a January move away.
Ramsdale, 25, hadn't featured for the Gunners in the Premier League since early September – when Mikel Arteta dropped him in favour of summer signing David Raya.
And Raya's introduction to the team sparked plenty of speculation about the former Sheffield United and Bournemouth 'keeper's future at the Emirates Stadium.
Now, according to the Daily Star, Wolves are weighing up a swoop for Ramsdale as they ponder selling current first-choice custodian Jose Sa to the Saudi Pro League in January.
The report claims that Wolves would want an initial loan deal with the obligation to buy – which may suit Arsenal nicely as they are thought to favour a permanent departure.
Ramsdale – who is currently valued at around £28m by Transfermarkt – is happy to fight for his place with the Gunners, but the opportunity of more guaranteed regular minutes might well prove too tempting to resist.
That feels especially likely to be the case with the Euros coming up next summer (although he did hang onto his place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the most recent round of qualifying matches).
Arteta has attracted criticism for the apparent ease with which he is willing to change 'keepers – notably from Arsene Wenger – but the Spaniard vehemently defended his decision to hand Raya his debut for September's 1-0 victory away to Everton.
"It's something that has historically been done like this [in a certain way], but I cannot have two players like this in one position and not play them," he said.
