Premier League announces new font, with shirt numbers and letters changing for 2023/24 season
The Premier League have only changed font a handful of times before, with these new numbers and letters a subtle evolution of the old design
The Premier League has announced a font change, with revolutionary new numbers and letters coming in for the 2023/24 season.
The competition has only changed fonts three times in the past 30 years of football, making this the fourth font to be used. Unlike previous years, however, this time the Prem are going with a subtle evolution for their shirts.
Avery Dennison, the designers who came up with the new font, have increased the size on the backs of shirts by around 10%. Though the new design isn't too much different, it's certainly noticeable in numbers such as the '3' – and if you look closely, you can see the zig-zag pattern of the branding within the numbers themselves.
Will Brass, Chief Commercial Officer at the Premier League, said: "We wanted to work closely with Avery Dennison, using their expertise and experience to create new names and numbers which were not only clearer for those watching matches in stadiums or at home, but which also incorporated the Premier League brand more readily.
“The names and numbers have become part of the fabric of the Premier League. For fans, having the name and number of a favourite player, their own name or even a personal message helps to bring them closer to the competition and their favourite clubs.”
There's a new sleeve patch for the Premier League, too: a more simplified logo rather than the lion icon being encased in a circle. This will be gold for the Premier League champions.
