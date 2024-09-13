Premier League clubs make £1.1 billion net loss on 'failed' transfers: report

Clubs in the Premier League are spending huge sums on unsuccessful transfers, according to a new report

A close-up of the Premier League trophy, April 2019
Premier League clubs are spending huge sums on 'failed' transfers (Image credit: Alamy)

Premier League clubs have made a net loss of more than £1.1bn from “failed” transfers, according to a study from The Player Care Group. That equates to a reported net loss of £19.6m for each club per season between 2021 and 2024.

A failed transfer is described as a transfer in which “a player, who was signed by a Premier League club either on a free transfer or for a fee, was then sold or loaned to another club during the same 2021-2024 window, with those playing fewer than 60% of matches across their length of contract”.

Callum Rice-Coates
Callum Rice-Coates

Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.