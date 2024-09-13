Premier League clubs make £1.1 billion net loss on 'failed' transfers: report

Premier League clubs have made a net loss of more than £1.1bn from “failed” transfers, according to a study from The Player Care Group. That equates to a reported net loss of £19.6m for each club per season between 2021 and 2024.

A failed transfer is described as a transfer in which “a player, who was signed by a Premier League club either on a free transfer or for a fee, was then sold or loaned to another club during the same 2021-2024 window, with those playing fewer than 60% of matches across their length of contract”.

The report claims almost a third of all Premier League signings during the measured period were failed and that “player-care issues” are one of the root causes. Unsuccessful transfers disproportionately affected foreign players, with 70% coming from players who did not speak English as their first language.

Players aged between 18 and 21 also account for 39% of failed transfers, suggesting youngsters often find it more difficult to establish themselves at new clubs.

Hugo Scheckter, Founder & Managing Director of The Player Care Group, said: “The process of commissioning this research and assessing its findings has been truly fascinating here at The Player Care Group.

“Top-level football is an incredibly complex industry, and unquestionably there are a number of factors which impact the potential success of a transfer. Clubs that prioritise proactive Player Care with full departments see a decrease in onboarding times, ensuring the player care hit the ground running on the pitch as quickly as possible.

“It is always critical to remember that footballers, no matter how talented, are humans with their own unique concerns and insecurities. However, we know first-hand how important bespoke and considered player care programmes can be for increasing the chances of success.”

