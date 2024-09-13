Liverpool star Mohamed Salah's agent, gives contract update, following Salah's 'last season' comments

Mo Salah is contracted at Liverpool until the end of this season

With less than a year left on his Liverpool contract Mohamed Salah’s future on Merseyside remains up in the air.

Despite his flying start to the season with three goals in three games, Salah appears in no rush to settle his future one way or the other. Liverpool's star forward said after the 3-0 win over Manchester United before the international break, that he is approaching the campaign as if it is his last in a red shirt.

With speculation increasing Salah's agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, has now spoken out via social media.

What Mo Salah's agent has said about the Liverpool star's future

Abbas Issa wrote on his X account: "YI – all those ‘journalists’ who imply having ‘inside information’ about Mohamed’s future are making claims/posts based on absolutely nothing. Just click-whoring.

"'Sources close to Mohamed' don’t exist. This post is really just to tell you that they don’t know."

Despite attempts of his agent to reduce the speculation, his public statement only seems to have increased the rumours surrounding Salah's Liverpool future.

Both PSG and Juventus have been linked with a move for Salah in recent weeks, although the player himself has not ruled out signing an extended deal at Anfield. Instead he stated that he was yet to receive a formal offer from the club.

In his post-match interview with Sky Sports after Liverpool's dominant win at Old Trafford, Salah said: "I had a good summer and had a long time to myself to try to stay positive because as you know it's my last year at the club.

"I just want to enjoy it and I don't want to think about it. I feel like I'm free to play football and then we'll see what happens next year."

