Premier League clubs spent record £1.413bn in transfer window

Premier League clubs spent a record total of £1.413billion in the transfer window, surpassing the previous highest figure set last year.

Overall spending in England's top flight saw an increase of nearly £0.3bn on last year's summer window, in which spending broke the £1bn barrier for the first time.

The net spend for the latest transfer period stands at £665m, an average of £33.25m per club, according to official figures released by the Premier League - showing an increase of £30m from last year.

The 20 clubs' net spending is equivalent to 14.73 per cent of total club revenue this season, compared with 14.35 per cent in the same window in 2016.

Romelu Lukaku's move from Everton to Manchester United, for a reported initial fee of £75m, was the biggest single deal for a Premier League club.

That fee could be surpassed on Friday, though, with Barcelona reportedly ready to pay upwards of €160m to sign Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool before the Spanish transfer window closes.