CBS Sports 2025 presenters, pundits and commentators: The CBS Sports line-up in full

CBS Sports has long been a harbinger of American sports coverage, but over the past few years, it's managed to ramp up its soccer coverage, thus enabling Paramount+ to become one of the premium soccer streaming outlets alongside the likes of ESPN+ and Peacock.

But CBS haven't just bought the rights to elite competitions like the UEFA Champions League, Serie A, and the EFL – they've also hired some of the biggest names in the soccer broadcasting industry to help streamline their coverage, which includes the ground-breaking, 24/7 CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Just who exactly is helping to deliver CBS' premium soccer coverage? Let's take a look.

Presenters

Who are the CBS Sports presenters?

Kate Scott

Kate Scott (Image credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images)

At 44 years of age, Kate Scott has emerged as one of the most beloved presenters in the game. Having already worked internationally in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, and the United States, she's now making her name as the host for UEFA Champions League coverage.

When CBS Sports took over the USA's Champions League broadcasting rights, Scott was their first hire to present the Champions League. Alongside ex-Premier League stars Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards, Scott has achieved widespread acclaim for her smooth transitions, her welcoming approach, and her ability to keep things light and natural.

Poppy Miller

Calcio Courtroom: Make Your Case | Serie A | CBS Sports Golazo - YouTube Watch On

Born in Nottingham, England, Miller moved to the US to play for the University of South Carolina-Beaufort women's soccer team, before grabbing her start by covering athletics for the SEC Network, MLS and the Charleston Battery.

Eventually, these performances caught the eye of CBS Sports, who hired her to host CBS Sports Golazo Network's BOX 2 BOX and ATTACKING THIRD, as well as CBS' Concacaf women's coverage. Above all, though, Miller is best known for her work presenting CBS' Serie A studio show Calcio e Cappuccino.

Aly Trost Martin

“The only focus is to get back to the Premier League” 📊Abdul Fatawu reacts to his sensational goal and Leicester’s push for promotion 👀 pic.twitter.com/7SZbLIvl08October 4, 2025

After growing up in St. Louis and serving as the play-by-play voice of MLS side Sporting Kansas City, Martin went nationwide when she worked the sidelines for CBS coverage of a Kansas City Current match. This would eventually lead to her being hired full-time by CBS and trading Missouri for Connecticut.

Martin works across the Network’s studio shows including MORNING FOOTY, BOX 2 BOX and SCORELINE in addition to also serving as a national play-by-play announcer and sideline reporter for NWSL matches on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network, but whilst she also served as a play-by-play commentator for the SheBelieves Cup 2023.

Nico Cantor

The apple doesn't always fall far from the tree, and that's certainly the case with Nico Cantor. The son of legendary commentator Alejandro Cantor, Nico has carved out his own reputation since joining CBS Sports as a soccer host and analyst in October 2020.

Similarly to Scott Hanson of 'NFL RedZone,' Cantor has served as the host of CBS' live whip-around program, 'The Golazo Show.' Viewers who aren't interested in watching one specific match can watch Cantor spin around from one Champions League or Conference League or Europa League match to the other, keeping viewers in tune with all the latest in UEFA competitions.

Lisa Carlin

A post shared by Lisa Carlin (@lisa.carlin32) A photo posted by on

Since joining CBS Sports in 2017, Lisa Carlin has worked with 247Sports and as an editor, video production coordinator and producer, but she's mainly been utilized as a host of ATTACKING THIRD as well as a commentator for NWSL matches.

Dedicated exclusively to comprehensive coverage of the top domestic and international women’s soccer competitions, Carlin has helped ATTACKING THIRD become the top women's soccer brand among American broadcasters since its launch in 2021.

Clive Tyldesley

Clive Tyldesley (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a legendary 24-year spell at ITV, Clive Tyldesley made the move from England to the USA in 2020, where he has served as the lead commentator for CBS/Paramount Plus' live UEFA Champions League coverage.

At 71 years of age, Tyldesley has been involved in the broadcasting business for nearly a half-century, but he isn't showing any signs of slowing down and continues to narrate their biggest Champions League matches.

Matteo Bonetti

Just a thought about Inter’s season.. pic.twitter.com/mZUxg9l1s9May 31, 2025

Having previously cut his teeth with ESPN, beIN Sport and TNT, Matteo Bonetti joined CBS Sports as their lead Serie A analyst and match commentator in 2021 offering both studio and match analysis.

As one of the game's premium color commentators, Bonetti has continued his stellar chemistry alongside play-by-play commentator Andrés Cordero, with the two enabling viewers to watch Italian soccer with thoughtful analysis and storytelling.

Chris Wittyngham

Chris Wittyngham on calling the Barcelona / Inter Milan Champions League Semifinal - YouTube Watch On

Chris Wittyngham is a busy man. In addition to working as a play-by-play broadcaster for MLS Season Pass, the South Florida native has also worked Univision/TUDN's English language coverage of MLS for SAP and covered Inter Miami matches on both TV and radio.

However, his main gig is with CBS Sports, where he has worked as a commentator for both the UEFA Champions League and the Serie A. Initially working alongside the recently retired commentator Ray Hudson, Wittyngham is now striking a chemistry with ex-USMNT goalkeeper Tony Meola.

Adrian Garcia-Marquez

From street promotion to becoming the sportscaster for Fox Deportes. - YouTube Watch On

At 51 years of age, Adrian Garcia-Marquez has emerged as an Emmy-winning announcer for various different outlets like ESPN Deportes, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, and Univision, covering the biggest events in sports from the World Cup to the World Series to the Olympics.

In addition to his many other roles, Garcia-Marquez is a play-by-play announcer for CBS Sports’ Concacaf coverage, where he commentates their various different competitions like Nations League Finals and World Cup qualifiers.

Christina Unkel

She may not technically be a commentator, but Christina Unkel serves an invaluable purpose as CBS Sports’ rules analyst across all soccer properties from the UEFA Champions League, NWSL, Serie A, Concacaf National Team competitions to CBS Sports Golazo Network studio programming.

As a VAR-certified PRO referee and a former FIFA referee who has been officiating for two decades, Unkel is capable of stepping in and giving the color and play-by-play commentators a much-needed dose of wisdom and knowledge for the various controversial decisions that they come across.

Pundits

Who are the CBS Sports pundits?

Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you want to generate a massive fanbase for your new soccer program, it helps to have one of the greatest players of the 21st century. That's why CBS hired Thierry Henry to serve as one of the leading pundits of the UEFA Champions League.

Having won a World Cup with France and a Champions League with Barcelona, Henry brings his measured analysis and thoughtful questions whenever he's discussing the latest in Europe's premier competition or interviewing players. Even in his second language, Henry does a masterful job of analyzing the game in a clear, straightforward, and yet, intricate manner.

Jamie Carragher (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having already made a name for himself in the UK as a player and a pundit, Jamie Carragher is now establishing a reputation in the USA thanks to his work with CBS' Champions League coverage alongside Kate Scott, Thierry Henry and Micah Richards.

As an ex-defender, he's able to deliver a distinct perspective to Henry, giving viewers the chance to understand the tactical setups and individual actions of the top competition in Europe. And whilst his thick Scouse accent can be a bit difficult for some to decipher, he nevertheless delivers an easy-to-follow style of analysis to his punditry.

Micah Richards

Micah Richards (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unlike Henry and Carragher, Micah Richards didn't win European soccer's biggest trophy, but his 14-year career in Premier League and Serie A has nevertheless put him in good stead for a successful punditry career for various outlets like Sky Sports, BBC and CBS.

Never one to take himself too seriously, Richards' energetic, high-pitched, jocular style contrasts perfectly with Carragher, Scott, and Henry. He's constantly looking to lighten the mood, bring a smile to his colleagues and interviewees' faces, but he's also capable of delving into the nitty and gritty of soccer with well-worked delivery.

Mike Grella

Following a decade-long career that saw him play in the US, England and Denmark, Mike Grella is now working as a soccer pundit for CBS Sports and their streaming service Paramount+. An Italian-American from New York, Grella is a Juventus supporter.

Whether he's analyzing the latest in Italian soccer with the likes of Poppy Miller, Tony Meola and Marco Messina, or delving into the day's results in UEFA competition, Grella delivers a fresh, original style to his punditry.

Michael Lahoud

Getting to Know: Michael Lahoud - YouTube Watch On

Michael Lahoud was six years old when he left war-torn Sierra Leone for the USA. Since then, he's won a national championship with Wake Forest, played with three different MLS teams, and served as an analyst for expansion team Austin FC in addition to broadcasting with ESPN’s ACC and Longhorn Networks.

Today, Lahoud spends his time working as an analyst for CBS Sports Golazo Network, bringing his ample knowledge and discourse to the nightly news and highlights show SCORELINE an as well as various other studio shows like MORNING FOOTY and BOX 2 BOX.

Ian Paul Joy

Ian Paul Joy believes Pedri’s impact at Barcelona deserves greater recognition ✨ - YouTube Watch On

After playing 250+ league matches in the UK, Germany, and the USA, Ian Paul Joy has made his name in the broadcasting industry, initially with the YES Network to cover New York sports teams, before branching out to international soccer with CBS.

Joy works an analyst for CBS Sports Golazo Network, covering the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, and as well as co-hosting CBS Sports’ soccer podcast House of Champions and contributing to CBS Sports HQ and SportsLine.

Charlie Davies

A post shared by Kickback Committee (@kickbackcmte) A photo posted by on

Alongside Tony Meola, Clint Dempsey, Jimmy Conrad, and Maurice Edu, yet another ex-USMNT player who's now plying his trade at CBS is Charlie Davies, having joined the network in June 2021.

Davies works as a studio analyst for CBS Sports’ Concacaf soccer coverage and an analyst for CBS Sports Golazo Network's flagship morning show Morning Footy, as well as contributing to CBS' In Soccer We Trust podcast podcast focused on American soccer.

Marco Messina

A post shared by National Italian American Foundation (NIAF) (@niafitalianamerican) A photo posted by on

Unlike most of his colleagues, Marco Messina doesn't have a background in playing professional soccer, but he's nevertheless made a name for himself as the founder of Italian Football TV, a digital platform with Serie A highlights and analysis.

It's precisely this platform which elevated him to stardom and prompted CBS to hire him as an analyst on CBS Sports' Serie A coverage, where he's not only covered Italian soccer from the US, but occasionally live from Italy as well.