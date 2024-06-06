Premier League clubs vote on keeping or scrapping VAR technology

The Premier League clubs are getting a chance to have their say on the continuation of VAR in the top flight

Premier League trophy
(Image credit: PA)

Premier League clubs are meeting this Thursday to vote on whether to keep or scrap VAR ahead of the upcoming 2024/25 season.

The motion to remove the technology from England’s top flight was first tabled by Wolverhampton Wanderers back in May, after a series of decisions were handed down by Stockley Park this season which Gary O’Neil’s side felt went against them.

Isaac Stacey Stronge