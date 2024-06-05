Manchester United report: Erik ten Hag sack decision to be made today

A week and a half after their FA Cup final victory over their cross-town rivals, Manchester United could be about to get started on what is set to be a busy summer of transition.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos team will be running the rule over their first transfer window this summer following the billionaire’s minority purchase of the club earlier this year.

While the Wembley win saw the Red Devils end their season on a high, it came after the club’s worst-ever Premier League finish, with the team ending up eighth in the table with a negative goal difference.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag alongside Sir Jim Ratcliffe (Image credit: Getty Images)

It is therefore little surprise that speculation over the future of manager Erik ten Hag has been running rife in recent weeks, with the Dutchman believed to be at risk of the sack, despite ending the season lifting the FA Cup.

The decision over whether to stick or twist with the former Ajax boss will be one of Ratcliffe’s most important calls of his time at the club so far and after 10 days of post-Wembley silence, an announcement is reportedly close.

According to Teamtalk, new technical director Jason Wilcox has completed an audit of whether Ten Hag should continue in the job and recommended that the club part company with the 54-year-old.

They add that a final decision will be made by Ratcliffe and his team this week - potentially as early as Wednesday.

A host of names have already been banded around as Ten Hag’s replacement, including Mauricio Pochettino who left Chelsea last month, ex-Bayern Munich chief Thomas Tuchel, Kieran McKenna who last week signed a new deal at Ipswich Town, plus England boss Gareth Southgate, who is making his final preparations for the Three Lions' Euro 2024 tilt.

