Premier League Deadline Day: West Ham bring in three, De Gea set for United stay

West Ham are making the most of the final stages of the Premier League's transfer window although the chances of David de Gea's move to Real Madrid happening appear to be over for now.

De Gea's switch to Real was seemingly scuppered when the paperwork was not filed in time, with FIFA stating the information regarding the deal remains "confidential".

A Real appeal had been mooted, but the Spanish giants apparently opted against that on Tuesday - meaning De Gea will have to wait until January or the end of the season to leave Old Trafford.

The Spaniard is out of contract at the end of June.

Elsewhere in the Premier League, West Ham have continued to add to their squad.

Slaven Bilic has brought Alex Song back to Upton Park for the season while Victor Moses also arrives on loan after signing a new four-year contract at Chelsea.

They will be joined by Nikica Jelavic - who has signed on a two-year deal from Hull City - with Emmanuel Adebayor and Michail Antonio also linked with a move to east London.

Across the English capital, Chelsea have bolstered their back line with the arrival of Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji from Nantes.

The champions look set to miss out on John Stones of Everton, although Roberto Martinez can call the defensive acquisition of Ramiro Funes Mori.

The centre-back has completed his move to Goodison Park from River Plate on a five-year deal for a fee of £9.5 million, with Tottenham winger Aaron Lennon a reported target for Martinez, having spent the second half of last season on loan on Merseyside.

West Brom's Joleon Lescott is reported to have passed a medical ahead a switch to Midlands rivals Aston Villa while Premier League new-boys Bournemouth are said to be interested in former striker Lewis Grabban and Crystal Palace forward Glenn Murray.

Seemingly in-demand striking pair Charlie Austin and Saido Berahino remain with QPR and West Brom respectively going into the final few hours of the window.