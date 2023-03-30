Premier League highest-earning players revealed, featuring Erling Haaland's staggering bonus

The top-five highest earning players in the Premier League have been revealed by French publication L'Equipe (opens in new tab), with Erling Haaland's staggering bonuses also highlighted in the report.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne tops the list in England's top flight, with L'Equipe reporting that the Belgian's gross monthly salary is £1.7 million a month (£425,000 a week).

De Bruyne famously commissioned a data firm to break down in finite detail his worth to Pep Guardiola's team in 2021, duly helping him become the Premier League's best-paid player. In all competitions this season, he has scored six and assisted a further 21 goals across 35 games, proving his importance to Manchester City.

Most of those assists have come in setting up his team-mate Erling Haaland, who is reportedly joint-second on the highest earners list. Both the Norwegian and David De Gea are said to earn £1.609 million a month - equating to £402,250 a week.

However, what sets Haaland apart from the rest is the ridiculous amount of money he can - and inevitably does - earn through bonuses. Indeed, Haaland can more-than double his wages to £865,000 a week when scoring at the rate he has this season, which includes a mind-boggling 28 goals in 26 games in the Premier League alone.

As previously mentioned, De Gea also earns the same basic salary as Haaland, but, with his Manchester United contract up in the summer and reports suggesting the club are keen on halving his wages, that is subject to change.

Mo Salah takes fourth spot in the list, taking home £1.495 million a month (£373,750 a week) at Liverpool, following the bumper contract he signed towards the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

While Liverpool have struggled this season, Salah has been one of the few savings graces. 21 goals in 38 games is a very decent return, regardless of them not hitting the same high standards he has set previously.

Finally, De Gea's Manchester United team-mate Jadon Sancho sneaks into the top five, earning a reported £373,750 a week. Perhaps a surprise to some fans, Manchester United went all out to secure the winger's signature in the summer of 2021, splashing a further £73 million on him as well.

The move hasn't quite worked out so far, but under Erik ten Hag's tutelage, there are promising signs Sancho will be able to eventually turn it around and prove his worth to the club.

While the figures Premier League players are earning is astronomical, they still fall a long way short of the best-paid footballers in the world.

According to L'Equipe (opens in new tab), Kylian Mbappe gross salary at PSG is €6,000,000 a month, which equates to roughly £1.2 million a week. Neymar earns £730,000 a week, while Messi is on £690,000.