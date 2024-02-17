Premier League legend explains why Arsenal WON'T win the title

Liverpool icon John Barnes has ruled Arsenal out of the Premier League title race, insisting that it's a two-way fight between his old club and reigning champions Manchester City.

The Gunners and Reds recorded comprehensive away wins over Burnley and Brentford respectively, keeping themselves firmly in the select group of three teams who have pulled away from the rest of the pack.

But Barnes doesn't see Mikel Arteta's side – who collapsed late last season, letting City in to retain the title – going the distance.

It's been 20 years since Arsenal were last crowned champions of England, and Barnes expects the wait to go on (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former England winger told Premier League Productions: "City are the favourites [for the title]; I make Liverpool the second favourites.

"Arsenal were in a better position last [season], but I've said since the Premier League started: March, April is when you really start to look at who the runners and riders are, because you have teams like Aston Villa and Tottenham [who were in title contention] six weeks ago.

"When you're coming into the end of February/March, it's all about can you just get a result? And Man City are all-conquering, all-dominant in that respect. Liverpool, for me, are the closest challengers because there are certain games where Liverpool haven't played well but have got a result.

"Arsenal have to play well to win and if they don't play well, they may not win – and that is why, as much as they're doing well now, I still think it's between Man City and Liverpool."

Arsenal beat Liverpool 3-1 in a key battle in the title race earlier this month (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal thrashed Burnley 5-0 on Saturday to make it five straight Premier League wins, after Liverpool had beaten Brentford 4-1 earlier in the day.

The Gunners return to league action next Saturday with a home clash against Newcastle.

