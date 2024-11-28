Premier League referee under investigation over spot-fixing

Referee David Coote has become the subject of another investigation, making it the third time he’s been probed in a matter of weeks.

Coote – one of 21 Premier League referees – who was suspended earlier this month by the PGMOL and denies any wrongdoing – first got into hot water when a video surfaced of him bad-mouthing ex-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Things went from bad to worse when the Sun released a video claiming it showed Coote snorting a white powder – this latest reveal is set to add more fuel to the fire.

David Coote embroiled in fresh alleged betting incident

Coote denies any wrongdoing in the three reported incidents (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Sun revealed that on top of those two issues, the referee was also under fire for allegedly discussing giving a yellow card to a player before the game.

The newspaper claimed that Coote spoke to a friend online ahead of a game between Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion, who jokingly asked the referee to give a yellow card to left-back Ezgjan Alioski.

Coote most recently officiated Liverpool's 2-0 win over Aston Villa, before being suspended when the video of his Klopp rant surfaced (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alioski was booked in the 18th minute, the first player to receive a card in the game, with the paper claiming Coote texted his friend after the game saying: “I hope you backed as discussed.”

The Sun have reported their understanding that Coote accepts a discussion took place, but claims it was just “banter” and that there was no improper conduct. The report also states that there is no suggestion that Coote made any financial gains, and that football experts have said the booking, for a heavy tackle, was fully justified.

In a statement, Coote said: “I strongly refute these false and defamatory allegations. Whatever issues I may have had in my personal life they have never affected my decision-making on the field.

“I have always held the integrity of the game in the highest regard, refereeing matches impartially and to the best of my ability.”

The FA told the BBC: “These are very serious allegations and we are investigating as a matter of urgency.”

In their own statement, the PGMOL said: “David Coote remains suspended and subject to an ongoing disciplinary process by the PGMOL, separate to the investigation into this matter which will be carried out independently by the FA. We will be making no further comment at this stage.”

Alioski’s former club, Leeds United, said: “Leeds United are aware of the allegations regarding the conduct of a match official, involving our EFL Championship fixture with West Bromwich Albion in October 2019.

“We respect and have full confidence in the FA, EFL and PGMOL regulations and processes. We will be making no further comment at this time.”