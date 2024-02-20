Premier League relegation battle to become clear in next 24 hours - with crucial decision expected

The Premier League relegation battle is expected to become a lot clearer for teams fighting at the bottom of the table in the next 24 hours.

That's because Everton will likely learn the outcome of their appeal to the Premier League, which took place over three days from January 31, over the 10-point deduction they received back in November 2023 for breaching the Profit and Sustainability rules (PSRs).

An independent commission deemed the Toffees to have recorded losses in excess of £105m over a three-year period in their 2022 financial accounts, thus causing them to be plunged into a relegation battle. Indeed, without that deduction Everton would be sitting 12th in the Premier League and 10 points clear of the drop - instead, fans are nervously waiting for the outcome of their appeal.

Everton are expected to learn of their appeal decision imminently (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Premier League were initially expected to deliver a verdict by mid-February, but Sky Sports host Dave Jones stated that a decision is now imminent.

"Expect to hear in the next 24-48 hours," Jones said on Sunday.

Should the verdict favour Everton, then the Premier League relegation battle will become a lot clearer, with 18th-placed Luton Town then four points behind Nottingham Forest in 17th and safety.

If the initial deduction isn't overturned, though, then it becomes more likely that Everton will receive a second points deduction before the end of the season, while Nottingham Forest will also be in danger, too.

Nottingham Forest are also at risk of a points deduction (Image credit: Getty Images)

Both relegation-threatened sides submitted accounts that breached PSRs in January, and while they both have arguments and the right of appeal, the Premier League might well set a precedent with its decision.

The i is reporting that chief executives at rival Premier League clubs believe Nottingham Forest will be docked points due to their financial rule breaches, too, with a hearing for Forest and Everton scheduled for the first fortnight in March.

The two clubs and the Premier League will then have the opportunity to appeal against any decision made at the hearing, with any punishments finalised before the end of the current campaign.

As a result, the fate of both Everton and Nottingham Forest could have a huge bearing on the Premier League relegation battle. Both teams could fall 10 points closer to the drop, though there's also the potential that the table remains as it is.

