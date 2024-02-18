Roberto De Zerbi admits big club aspirations amid Liverpool and Barcelona links

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Roberto de Zerbi says it is an ‘honour’ to be linked with the upcoming managerial vacancies at Liverpool and Barcelona – saying one day he would like to get the chance to compete for one of Europe’s big four league titles.

De Zerbi has won plaudits for his brand of attacking football at the Amex Stadium since taking over from Graham Potter in 2022, guiding the club to a sixth-place finish last year and putting them in the frame for potential European qualification again this season.

That has put the Italian fairly high on the bookies’ lists to replace either Jurgen Klopp at Anfield or Xavi at the Nou Camp this summer, with both gaffers announcing over the past few weeks that they will leave their posts at the end of the season.

De Zerbi admitted his big aspirations to Sky Sports, saying: "I would like in my career to compete to win the Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga, La Liga, Champions League but there isn't a time when you have to go and compete, or to wait some more time.

"Milan for me is not a normal club because as a player I was born in AC Milan. For my life I will always be grateful for Milan.

"I love my country, I love Italy, I love Italian football. For sure one of my targets is to go back and work in my country, but I don't know when is the time.

"I am feeling very well in the Premier League and I have to say thanks to Brighton and for all of the coaches and people in [and supporting] the Premier League in the UK,

"But it is not a problem where you work, it is how you are working, not the place."

