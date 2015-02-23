President Manenti will not leave Parma

The Italian top flight's bottom club saw Sunday's home game with Udinese postponed due to a failure to pay stewards and security staff.

Financial problems have been a problem for Parma - who have already been docked a point for not paying players' wages on time - throughout the campaign and they are set for a bankruptcy hearing next month.

However, Manenti is determined to save the club from bankruptcy.

"I can confirm that I'll be meeting the mayor [Federico Pizzarotti] tomorrow," he told Radio Parma. "But I'm not letting go of the club. On the contrary, I'm working for the club even as we speak.

"I won't bring my accounts in for revision [effectively declaring bankruptcy]. We're working to the opposite end. "Nor did I ever meet the banks. We're preparing a plan to be presented to the district attorney.

Maneti also criticised the decision to postpone the meeting with Udinese at the Stadio Ennio Tardini, revealing that Parma had presented a contingency plan to the Italian Football Federation days beforehand.

"We wrote to the authorities on Friday afternoon, saying at 5:30 the game could be played in an open stadium," he added.

"We'd been saying that since Wednesday, but I don't think there are any clairvoyants here."