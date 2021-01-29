PSG drop brand-new Nike Jordan fourth kit

Paris Saint-Germain have released their brand new Nike/Jordan fourth shirt which references the elephant print created for the Air Jordan III.

Nike claim the kit is "punctuated by a unique pattern of Hyper Pink, Psychic Purple and black" - it's certainly a lot more modern than the home and away shirts that PSG have been wearing this season, which are both inspired by designs that the French club wore in the 1990s.

EUROPEAN ROUND-UP Can Mauricio Pochettino help realise Moise Kean’s potential at PSG?

This is the shirt that we should expect to see PSG wearing for the Champions League second round, when last year's beaten finalists take on Barcelona next month.

A post shared by Paris Saint-Germain (@psg) A photo posted by on

What's more, FIFA 21 players will be able to compete with the Paris Saint-Germain x Jordan Brand collection in the streets within VOLTA FOOTBALL mode. From February 2nd, the PSG fourth Kit will be available in FIFA Kick-off and Career Mode.

The kit is already available on Nike.com.

Buy the Paris-Saint Germain fourth kit now

