PSG set sights on Manchester United star – but he wants to stay

The Spain midfielder is out of contract at Old Trafford in June and is yet to agree a new deal despite talks with the club hierarchy dragging on since last summer.

ESPN FC reported on Friday that the 29-year-old is a major target for PSG, who could bring him in on a free transfer.

Herrera would fill the void that will be left by Adrien Rabiot, who is set to depart the French capital at the end of his contract this summer.

The interest from France puts Herrera in a strong bargaining position with United, as PSG are believed to be willing to put a four-year deal on the table to secure the midfielder's services.

Herrera has featured regularly for the Red Devils this season, scoring two goals in 19 Premier League appearances.