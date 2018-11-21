PSG team-mate Choupo-Moting hopes Neymar injury is not serious

Paris Saint-Germain will be worried about Neymar's injury, says club colleague Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Neymar appeared to hurt his groin early in Tuesday's international friendly win over Choupo-Moting's Cameroon on Tuesday.

The Brazil captain was withdrawn after only eight minutes of action, though replacement Richarlison went on to score the only goal of the game.

Brazil doctor Rodrigo Lasmar eased fears over Neymar's fitness, telling SporTV: "It does not appear to be a serious injury". However, he said a scan will be needed on the injury.

PSG face Liverpool in a crunch Champions League clash on November 28, with Neymar's fellow forward Kylian Mbappe also injured on international duty.

Mbappe appeared to hurt his shoulder in France's 1-0 triumph against Uruguay and he was also substituted in the first half of the game.

Choupo-Moting would stand to benefit if either attacker were injured for any length of time, but he has his fingers crossed for Neymar.

"It would be worrying because he is a very important player, as all the players are," he said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"No player is more important than the team. He's a great player though and I hope he is not injured for a long time.

"I talked quickly to him but it was just after the injury. I think it's not too too serious. I hope he will be ready next week for us.

"He wanted to play. He really had an injury and felt something."