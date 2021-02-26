PSG transfer news: Sporting director Leonardo admits that a decision must be made soon on Kylian Mbappe’s future

Paris Saint-Germain intend to extend Kylian Mbappe’s contract despite interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Real Madrid, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Leonardo, PSG’s sporting director, told France Bleu Paris that “we arrive at the moment when we must take a position and a decision”.

Speculation about Mbappe’s future has been rife in recent weeks, with his contract entering its final year this summer.

The 22-year-old has long been tipped to take over from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as football’s next superstar.

His claim to the crown was only enhanced by the thrilling hat-trick he scored away to Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.

With his electrifying pace and clinical finishing, Mbappe exploded onto the scene with Monaco in the 2016-17 season, helping them pip PSG to the Ligue Un title.

He subsequently joined them on loan, before making the move permanent for a fee in the region of £180million.

Over the last four years, Mbappe has scored 90 goals in 110 appearances for PSG, winning three Ligue Un titles and a further six domestic trophies.

The Champions League remains the club’s top priority, having lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich in last year’s final.

Mbappe has five goals in six appearances in the competition so far this season, including that hat-trick against Barcelona which seemed to signal a changing of the guard.

Messi struck an early penalty to put Barcelona ahead, but the night belonged to Mbappe and PSG, who ran riot in the second half to leave the French club well-placed to progress to the quarter-finals.

Such incredible exploits have only served to increase the focus on Mbappe’s future, with Leonardo suggesting that a decision will be taken soon as they look to extend his stay at Parc des Princes.