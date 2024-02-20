PSG's top transfer targets identified as Luis Enrique prepares for life after Kylian Mbappe

PSG are preparing to lose their most prized asset this summer, with striker Kylian Mbappe declairing his intentions to depart the Parc des Princes.

The 25-year-old forward looks likely to join Spanish side Real Madrid, completing a goal he has held since he was a child.

But life will go on for Luis Enrique's side, the Parisians must quickly move on from his exit, and naturally the reigning French champions have already lined up a list of candidates to replace him, with their wage bill looking noticeably roomier for 2024/25.



As one of football's biggest transfers prepares to kick into action, we look at who could slot in to help restore PSG's attack following the end of the Mbappe era...

Victor Osimhen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rumoured to be on his way out of Napoli this summer, striker Victor Osimhen has already been touted as PSG's ideal replacement. His record speaks for itself in Italy, having fired Gli Azzurri to the Serie A title last season. Netting 67 goals in 119 appearances for the club so far, Osimhen is valued by the club at an eye-watering £112million.

Under contract until 2026, Enrique's side will have to use all their pulling power to bring him to the club but the Nigerian looks the most likely candidate to replace Mbappe at this stage.

Marcus Rashford

(Image credit: Getty)

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has continued to receive plenty of flak for his sub-par performances under Erik ten Hag last season. The Red Devils forward signed a bumper deal at the club only this summer and so far has failed to impress given he posted a career-best of 30 goals in 56 appearances for United last season.

Talk has continued to gather regarding a proposed move to the Parc des Princes and it is thought the 26-year-old has made PSG's four-man shortlist.

Rafael Leao

(Image credit: Getty)

Portuguese star Rafael Leao is continuing to make a name for himself across Europe and is another name mooted as a potential option Enrique's side are said to be considering.

At only 24, he is the youngest name on the shortlist but an entirely different option given his unique skillset. A tall powerful forward, Leao loves to cut in from his preferred left but is yet to be tested in a more central position, as we saw Mbappe largely for PSG.

Another who is likely to come with a hefty price tag, Chelsea were also said to be keen on enquiring about the talented youngster.

Gabriel Martinelli

(Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Gabriel Martinelli continues to go from strength to strength with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal and remains a strong option for PSG to also consider.

A left-footed master, his progression for the Gunners over the last 12 months has been a joy to watch for most. Skilful, superb with the ball at his feet and with a terrific work rate, it would be hard to imagine Arsenal would be the same without him.

Having been touted as a 'backup plan' for Mbappe in the summer by various French outlets, the Ligue 1 giants could look to reignite their interest in a player who has much more to give at only 22, and who is currently enjoying the best season of his career.

