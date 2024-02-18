Mohamed Salah and Bernardo Silva on PSG transfer wishlist as Kylian Mbappe replacements: report

Paris Saint-Germain are making a mockery of the concept of a ‘shortlist’ as they consider how to go about trying to replace Kylian Mbappe this summer, if reports from France are to be believed.

The French international is widely reported to have told PSG of his intentions to move on when his contract expires this summer, with Real Madrid seemingly in the driving seat in the pursuit of his signature thanks to his exorbitant wage demands and command of an eye-watering nine-figure signing-on fee.

Mbappe’s impending free agent status means PSG would not receive a transfer fee, but his departure would nonetheless free up the strings on an already rather loose Qatari-backed purse, thanks to his sudden absence from the wage bill.

That has led L’Equipe to report on numerous potential summer transfer targets for Les Parisiens, including current Premier League stars Mohamed Salah and Bernardo Silva.

Salah’s own future has been the subject of speculation after Liverpool rejected a sizeable bid from the Saudi Pro League late in last summer’s transfer window.

The Egyptian international’s current contract at Anfield expires in 2025, prompting speculation that the Reds may look to finally cash in on their goalscoring talisman this summer rather than let him leave on a free next year, by which time he will be 33 years old.

PSG are said to have long held an interest in Silva, meanwhile, with reports earlier this week suggesting they are keen to trigger a £51m release clause on his current contract at Manchester City.

Other potential PSG targets namechecked in L’Equipe’s reporting, as relayed by Marca, include Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, AC Milan’s Rafael Leao, Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich, Barcelona’s Gavi, and Lille’s Leny Yoro.

